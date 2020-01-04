Arkansas family caught shoplifting but given a helping hand

(WTAJ/CNN) — An Arkansas couple with their two children in tow were caught shoplifting at a Walmart, but instead of handcuffs, they were given a helping hand.

Check it out police body camera video captured the self-less act by an officer in November.

Fort Smith Police say they were caught stealing food.

Officer Kenneth Martin said the man was arrested, but he didn’t want the kids to go hungry.

The woman and children were able to leave the store with their groceries in hand.

He was named employee of the month for his act of kindness.