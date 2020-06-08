Area Walmart now offers COVID-19 testing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Five Walmart stores in North Central Pennsylvania started offering COVID-19 testing on Monday. This includes the Clearfield location.

Anyone 18 or older who has coronavirus symptoms can be tested but, you will need to make an appointment through an online portal.

Once on-site, you’ll have to wear a mask and can stay in your car the entire time.

A trained volunteer will walk you through using a self swab to make sure it is done correctly.

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. in a special roped-off section of the parking lot.

19 more Walmarts across the area plan to offer testing in the future