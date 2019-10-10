Area hospital offered walk-in mammograms

This week, a local hospital made it easier for women to get a potentially life-saving test. On Thursday, UPMC Altoona held its second annual walk-in mammography day at Station Medical Center.

Last year, the screening may have helped save a life by detecting an aggressive type of breast cancer in a woman, who had skipped her yearly test.

To make the experience a little less stressful, the event featured vendors for the patients, a chance to win prizes and a little dessert.



There are conflicting reports about whether women should get a yearly mammogram starting at 40, but UPMC Radiologist Dr. Lauren Deur supports that practice.

“There’s no doubt that the one that saves the most lives is starting at the age of 40 and having one every year and that’s our goal to save the most lives, I strongly recommend that,” she said.

If you’d like to support breast cancer patients and raise money for research, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is this Sunday at PNG Field in Altoona. WTAJ Anchor John Clay will be there again to emcee.