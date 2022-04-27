CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With redistricting changes and alternative voting methods becoming more popular, the voting process for some Pennsylvanians has been a challenge.

“You always hear about the millennials and the gen-x’s coming out and voting but 54% of the 50+voted in the last election,” Pennsylvania AARP State Director, Bill Johnston-Walsh said. “It’s important that they know how to vote, where to vote and when to vote.”

Johnston-Walsh said he has seen confusion from members about who exactly their elected officials are after recent redistricting, and are asking questions.

“Now that we’ve changed all these lines, do I go to the same polling place? Have the polling places changed?” Johnstown-Walsh said. “If I even want to go in, or if I want to do mail-in ballot or absentee ballot.”

AARP’S volunteer base is currently in the process of calling members to assist with any questions surrounding voting.

“We have an AARP.org/pavotes page that gives a lot of background information and helps people through this process,” Johnston-Walsh said.

In Clearfield County, Director Of Elections, Dawn Graham, said she has seen confusion from voters submitting applications for mail-in and absentee ballots.

“It does get very confusing. I mean, we get them on the wrong applications all the time,” Graham said. “If you’ve applied once, you don’t need to apply again. One time is all it takes.”

Graham said any community members should contact their county elections office with questions.

“This is your voice. This is your chance to express your opinion, in a way, and it’s an important election,” Graham said.

The deadline to register to vote is May 2, and the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 10.