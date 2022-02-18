Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday as an arctic front approaches the region. With the front approaching the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the day on Saturday with strong southwest winds at 15-25 mph gusting upwards of 35-40 mph. Along the front we will see a snow squall line move across the region.

7:30 AM SATURDAY

9 AM SATURDAY

12:30 PM SATURDAY

A snow squall is a sudden burst of snow that will rapidly drop visibility and temperatures. This will create for difficult travel if you get caught in a snow squall. These are short-lived and can drop a good 1-2 inches of snow.

Saturday night temperatures drop into the teens and single digits as we see clouds decrease to a mostly clear sky. Breezy winds, however, will keep temperatures from dropping too low. Sunday, we warm right back up! Abundant sunshine is with us and southerly winds. This will allow high temperatures to climb back into the mid and upper 40s.

Monday, we stay mild with a good mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid and upper 50s! While we stay warm into Tuesday our next rain maker moves in Tuesday afternoon with showers continuing into Wednesday morning.

