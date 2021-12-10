AR-15 seized during Westmont Hilltop trespassing investigation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Upper Yoder Police Department is investigating a security breach at Westmont Hilltop School District, where a student from another school was able to enter the secondary school.

Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a letter to parents and guardians that the student was let into the building by a student from the secondary school on Dec. 8. Police seized an AR-15 on Dec. 9 from the home of the teen who was let into the building, according to a search warrant filed by Upper Yoder Township Police Department.

“Each time we are confronted with student behavior that requires police intervention, it is an opportunity for the school administration to refine its approach and quicken its response to improve the safety of all students and employees,” Mitchell said.