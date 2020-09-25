Appvion Paper Mill admits to 3700 gallon toxic chemical spill in Juniata River

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) Appvion’s Roaring Spring pulp and paper mill in Roaring Springs admitted to spilling 3,700 gallons of a toxic chemical in the Juniata River in late August, resulting in the death of over 40 fish.

On August 27, 2020 the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection responded to a report of a fish kill in the Frankstown Branch of the Juniata River. Inspector Frederick Clark observed over 40 dead fish spanning 4.5 miles. According to his report, these fish were mainly carp, white suckers, and catfish.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection contacted Rob Stasik, the Environmental Manager at Appvion, Inc. to notify him of the fish kill. According to Inspector Clark, during this phone call, Stasik said there was “an incident [on] August 19, 2020 [when] about 3,700 gallons of a chemical called Chlorostain overflowed from a holding tank and was conveyed to the industrial waste treatment plant.” This information was not reported to the Department of Environmental Protection when the spill occurred.

Chlorostain is a dye used for security documents. According to the inspection documents, Stasik said “The company is investigating ways to prevent another overflow of the chemical storage tank such as changing the valving or installing a high-level alarm.”

Appvion’s Roaring Spring Mill produces over 450 grades of carbonless, security, colored, high-speed inkjet, and archival papers on the mill’s three paper machines.

Appvion Inc, is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin. In addition to the paper mill in Roaring Spring, Appvion has manufacturing operations in Appleton, Wisconsin and West Carrollton, Ohio.