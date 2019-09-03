Apple expanding businesses to repair iPhones

(WTAJ/CNN) — Apple is making it easier for customers to get their iPhones fixed.

The tech company is expanding the number of businesses that can repair their phones.

Under its new program, those businesses can now receive genuine Apple parts, tools, and training to fix some of the most common out-of-warranty issues.

No word on how many independent repair businesses will be added to this program.

Apple currently has more than 5,000 authorized service providers to repair its products.

In the past customers who used outside, repair services voided their device’s warranty.

Independent repair businesses companies also could not buy authentic materials.