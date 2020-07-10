AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B

There will be a scattering of showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours, becoming quite isolated by evening. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to near 70. A weak cold front will move through the region with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Once again, this is not going to be the much needed widespread rain that we need in our region. It will still be warm and humid on Saturday with clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Behind that front there will be a little reduction in the heat. Sunday will feature partial sunshine. Most of the day will be rain free, but there can be a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots by the end of the day. It will be warm, but not quite as hot, nor as humid on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Another disturbance will bring the chance for a scattering of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. There will still be a shower in places early, then the rest of Monday will be partly sunny and quite warm, but not really too humid. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 80s. Tuesday will be very warm and a little more humid again with some hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Another heat wave will then build later next week. Wednesday will be hot and humid with hazy sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be near to just above 90. Thursday will be even hotter with blazing sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Friday into the following weekend will stay hot and humid. Friday will feature some hazy sunshine and highs near to just above 90.