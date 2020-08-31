Antique Auto Club holds memorial ride for founder

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — More than a hundred showed up, showed off and revved their engines on Sunday evening to honor local classic car enthusiast and avid community member, Marion “Bulldog” Lightner who passed away this month.

He was a Blair County Antique Auto founder and established a car inspection station, ‘Lightner’s Service’ in the 1970s.

“Bulldog was well-liked throughout the community and that’s why you’ll see this,” says friend Bob Kutz. Bulldog’s Grandson Josh Lightner says “he definitely helped to raise me and helped me to be the person I am today. “

Bulldog had four kids, all of whom saw him last in March while he stayed in the Hollidaysburg veterans home. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, it was their last time with dad. Daughter Georgia Butterbaugh says “we spent the evening with him like we always did, helping him with his supper, hanging out spending time with him. We didn’t know it was going to be our last time.” But it wouldn’t be their last time experiencing all he’s done for the community in which they grew up and especially not their last time taking his classic cars out for a spin.

Butterbaugh says “it was really nice of all these people to take time out of their day to show support for my family.” And his son, Rod Lightner added “Dad would’ve been very pleased with the turnout today, all the cars we had at the garage plus the turnout of the cruise-in here.”

Bulldog’s family says he has too many cars to count. The Blair County Antique Auto Club will continue to show them at their cruise-ins every Sunday at 6 p.m. In the parking lot of ‘Hobby Lobby’ on Plank Road in Altoona.