(WTAJ/CNN) — The FDA is hoping their new Anti-Vaping Ad will work its magic on kids who think vaping is safer than cigarettes

It shows a street musician performing illusions with people’s vapes making it look like he’s turned them into cigarettes.

The Ad says: ‘It’s Not Magic, It’s Statistics.’

The FDA says E-Cigarettes just like regular cigarettes put people at risk for addiction and other health consequences, and teens who vape are more likely to start smoking cigarettes.

This ad is part of the FDA’s “The Real Cost” E-Cigarette prevention campaign it’ll run on major networks along with streaming and social media sites.