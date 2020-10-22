Anti-bullying program to launch across Cambria County schools

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new anti-bullying program will be launched in schools across Cambria County thanks to a $50,000 grant, according to Representative Frank Burns (D-72).

Burns worked with software company HIBster last year to provide a bullying tracking software to Penn Cambria School District.

Under the guidance of St. Francis University, the grant money will expand this software to all school districts and both Catholic high schools in Cambria County.

The software tracks bullying reports, follow up actions from school officials and problem areas where bullying repeatedly occured.

“Bullying isn’t an issue that will be solved just through any single piece of legislation or any one program,” Burns said. “We need to be willing to try different things and work together to execute stronger anti-bullying efforts in all our schools.”