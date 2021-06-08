Another lawmaker eyes GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania says he’s forming an exploratory committee to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.
Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin on Tuesday joined a crowded field of declared candidates and prospective candidates. The second-term senator chairs the Education Committee. Forming an exploratory committee helps him raise money for a campaign.
Already declared is Lou Barletta, the former four-term congressman who was the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018. Democrats are coalescing around Pennsylvania’s second-term Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who has said he expects to run for governor but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.