Another lawmaker eyes GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania says he’s forming an exploratory committee to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2022.

Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin on Tuesday joined a crowded field of declared candidates and prospective candidates. The second-term senator chairs the Education Committee. Forming an exploratory committee helps him raise money for a campaign.

Already declared is Lou Barletta, the former four-term congressman who was the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018. Democrats are coalescing around Pennsylvania’s second-term Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who has said he expects to run for governor but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.