Annual “Woofstock” Disc Dog Competition to be held in Clearfield County

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog owners in Clearfield County have the chance to show off their dog’s skills while raising money for a great cause.

The 9th Annual “Woofstock” Disc Dog Competition will be held this weekend, July 13 & 14, at Sandy Twp. park.

Dogs and their handlers can compete in several different toss and fetch games and a freestyle routine, complete with tricks & different disc throws.

Although it’s the 9th year for the event, it’s only the 2nd time it’s being held in Dubois.

Money will also be raised for the Aussie Rescue and Placement Helpline, or ARPH.

It all kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.