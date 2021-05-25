Annual Randy Carlson Memorial Hockey tournament to benefit Brockway child battling cancer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – 17 years ago, Randy Carlson passed away after a courageous battle with melanoma. Following his death, family, and friends he played hockey with decided to hold a roller hockey tournament in his honor.

The Randy Carlson Memorial Tournament has since turned into an annual event to raise awareness for cancer and help families in our area.

This years tournament will benefit Paige Doane’s family.

Paige is a 10-year-old from Brockway that is battling Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor, (also known as MPNST), a type of nerve cancer.

This will be the 14th tournament held in Carlson’s memory. At first the organization raised money to donate to the American Cancer Society. In recent years, all proceeds have been going to local families fighting against cancer.

In past years as much as $5000 has been raised, and tournament organizers say with the amount of community support they’ve seen leading up to this they have high hopes have eclipsing that mark

“We really hope to be able to give them as much as we can and hope it makes a good impact for them,” Summer Anderson said, an organizer of the tournament. “Even if it’s $5, or a dollar. Make a donation to help put that towards Paige. So we hope it’s a decent size turn out.”

Puck drop is at 9 am Saturday, donations can be made and auction tickets purchased until 3 pm, or by contacting the organization through their Facebook.

In the case of rain, there is a back up date set up for Sunday.