Annual Ox Roast benefits local fire company

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday marks the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Martinsburg Fire Company.

It’s the Annual Ox Roast!

The event will cook up more than 900 pounds of beef, including ox roast and beef noodles.

Deputy Fire Chief Richard Brantner says this two-day event means a lot to his department.

“It makes us feel good when people come out and support us. I mean, we rely on the public. That’s how we get our funds. It’s expensive. It’s expensive to run a fire department,” says Brantner.

The Ox Roast continues Saturday morning at Morrisons Cove Memorial Park.