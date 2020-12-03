Annual event asking for donations to help provide gifts for local kids in need

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every year Professionals Auto Body and area law enforcement team up to deliver presents to local kids in need.

They call it ‘Kids for Christmas’ and they try and help as many families as possible. However, in order to do this they need funding, which has been difficult to get this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are now reaching out to the public for help and asking for donations big and small.

“People think that they have to give us $50, $100 or more when in fact just $10 or $5 will be great,” Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body, said. “If we can get a lot of people to do that then we will have the funds to help more kids.”

Right now they are looking for monetary donations, unwrapped gifts or gift cards.

You can drop items off at Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville. You can also send donations to:

Professionals Auto Body

1109 Plank Road

Duncansville, PA 16635

Checks can be made out to ‘Kids for Christmas.’

There is also a GoFundMe where people can donate.

Collections will take place until December 14th.