Annual Day of Prayer starts after last year’s shooting

COALPORT, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa — The Coalport Community is continuing the healing process from last year’s shooting, by praying,

“A year ago our community was kind of shocked, when we had a shooting in our small borough of less than 500 residents, thankfully no one was hurt,” Trent, said.

On June 26th, 2019, eight males got into a fight on main street in Coalport Borough. Two minors fired shots from handguns.

In October the district attorney charged three adults and four minors with riot and disorderly conduct charges.

Two other minors faced seven charges, including propulsion of missiles onto roadway.

Last year a group held a prayer gathering for the community, the Sunday after the shooting.



“We know that we have to build relationships within the community,” John Shawley, Group Leader for the Beechwood Backyard Club, said.” “If we just show love, love can change a lot of things.”

In response to the prayer’s success, the Coalport Borough Council voted for a resolution that the last Sunday of every June will be a Day of Prayer.

“We need to continue to pray, even in our small town here, that something like what happened last year doesn’t happen here again, ya’ know, that God’s protective hand remains on our small community here,” Trent, said.

“Romans 8:28, it says “And we know that all things work together for good, to them that love God,” Trent, said.

The Community Day of Prayer gathering starts at Beechwood Park in Coalport on Sunday at 1.