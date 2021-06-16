Annual Blair Co. Law Enforcement Memorial Service, June 17

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Foundation (BCLEOMF) will host its annual Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Service, Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m.

The service honors law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty protecting the citizens of the commonwealth, including fallen officers from Blair County. Family and community members are invited to attend in honor of the lives lost.

The ceremony will happen in front of the Blair County Courthouse and flowers will be placed on the foundation’s memorial. Shots will be fired in memory of the fallen after the ceremony.