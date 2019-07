(WTAJ/CNN) — Humans are not the only ones looking to avoid the heat and finding ways to stay cool.



Bears and Tigers at the Brookfield zoo in the Chicago suburbs are enjoying cold treats to fend off a hot day.

Some of the treats were filled with fruits and vegetables. Others had bones and meat, depending on which animal was enjoying them.

Some other animals need more help to stay cool.

For instance, reindeers have water misters to cool off.