Animal care services dealing with pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterinary hospitals have had to cut back on some of their practices and preserve their protective equipment because of how limited they are.

Both veterinarians and animal shelters are having to limit contact with others and the number of supplies they use. This is due to the recent limitations of the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association advises animal owners to call their clinics first before coming in.

Dr. Kayla Whitfield of Lakemont Veterinary Services says now that folks are home, they’re paying more attention to the needs of their pets, which is good for business but tough when they’re limiting the types of services they offer. She says “the supplies that we do have are very limited and we can’t get any more so the little stuff that we do have is really important and we’re trying to conserve that as much as possible … The more gloves and masks we use for surgery, the less we’re going to have for emergency situations like a bite wound or a hit by a car that needs to have surgery.”

The Central PA Humane Society has also had to alter services by closing the shelter to the public. But since the spread of the virus, they’ve had more people foster animals than ever before. They are hoping the increase in fostering eventually leads to more adoptions.