Angie Gioiosa Fourth of July Memorial Race

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — Fourth of July celebrations kicked off early today in Altoona.

Hundreds of people came out to the YMCA’s annual 4th of July Memorial Race.

Participants got more than just a workout, they were also treated to a big cookout after.

Organizers say it’s an Altoona tradition named after a special member of the community.

“Angie Gioiosa started this race years ago and when he passed we decided to name this in honor and in memory of Angie, if you ask anybody, any of what we call the old-timers they’re going to tell you some really great stories about how they passed him at the finish line or how they raced with him. He was a really great, top-notch guy,” said Phyllis baker: Community Engagement Director.

Racers joined in on 15-k’s, a 5-k, a 2 mile walk, and even a lollipop run.