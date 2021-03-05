“And To Think I Saw It On State Street”- Curwensville Elementary School’s new activity for the entire community

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Schools across the nation honored Dr. Suess’ birthday and the joys of reading by celebrating “Read Across America.” But Curwensville Elementary wanted its community to be apart of the celebration as well, so they created a new activity so folks can.

It’s called “And To Think I Saw It On State Street” a twist on one of Dr. Suess’ most famous books “And To Think I Saw It On Mulberry Street.”

“The kids have been busy making posters that detail their favorite books,” said Reading Specialist and Literacy Coach, Kathleen Hawkins.

But these aren’t any ordinary posters.

“So each poster not only details each classes favorite book but they also have a QR code that the student can use to learn different facts about Dr. Suess, but also different fun facts about literacy as well,” said Hawkins.

And the community will be able to scan them too.

“We have 27 different businesses that will hang and display these posters in their windows and store fronts, and they’ll be part of a bigger activity,” said Hawkins.

A scavenger hunt around State Street from March 8-29.

“Parents, kids and families will be given a map and are encouraged to walk through town, visit all the local businesses and celebrate literacy,” said Hawkins.

But the fun doesn’t end there. Principal Chris March adds that there’s also a little incentive for the kids.

“There is a prize and there’s a gift certificate that’s involved if they visit all the locations and come back with their map filled up,” said Marsh.

A gift certificate for a scholastic book of their choice.

“We always want to perpetuate reading. We want to have a culture of reading. The more kids read the better they do in school, the happier they are. And if we can help them get a hold of a book, that’s just another thing we do to have a whole year’s worth of reading at their fingertips,” said Marsh.

While the activity was created out of the pandemic, Hawkins says they plan on making this activity a yearly tradition.