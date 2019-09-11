ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you want to hear what it was like to live on Walton’s Mountain?

Tickets are now on sale for “An Evening with the Waltons” at The Mishler Theatre.

The Kiwanis Club of Altoona presents the cast of the Walton’s T.V. show that ran from 1971 to 1981.

The cast will be on stage to talk about the experience of being on the T.V. show.

There will be a question and answer session with the audience. Come meet Michael Learned (Olivia), Jon Walmsley (Jason), Judy Norton (Mary Ellen), Mary McDonough (Erin), Eric Scott (Ben), and Kami Cotler (Elizabeth).

The event is December 3, and you can buy tickets now at www.mishlertheatre.org.