An attempted escape from Clearfield County Jail

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 9:10 p.m. on July 22, Lawrence Township Police responded to a Psychological Disturbance/Attempted Escape from the Clearfield County Jail.



A white, 42-year-old known inmate hid inside the facility and took a Corrections Officer hostage. The inmate also attempted to force other officers to open the doors of the exterior of the jail to escape.

The Corrections Officer was released after the inmate was granted access to the garage area; however, could not get out through the garage door. The inmate then attempted to break the exterior door, smashing out the window, breaking his arm and tried to climb into the air vents, and ceiling of the garage in an attempt to escape. He was unable to do so.

The inmate then cut his wrists in an attempt of suicide.

Once officers arrived, the inmate refused to comply with commands and was incapacitated with an Electric Stun Device. The inmate was then taken into custody and transported to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital due to his injuries.

The Clearfield Borough Police assisted Lawrence Township Police.

Charges are pending.