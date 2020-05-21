Amtrak encouraging kids to learn about trains during pandemic

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amtrak is encouraging kids to learn more about trains and train transportation.

This week the Amtrak Activity Center debuted their educational train-related activity portal. It’s designed to teach children about railroads, geography, and safety while taking the train. The games are for kids in kindergarten to 5th grade. Amtrak officials say they hope it will inspire kids to travel and learn about railroads.

Amtrak’s Olivia Irvin says “kids are home right now and I think having some different elements that kids can have fun and learn about different industries. It’s a great time for that, especially when they may not be in the classroom.”

Amtrak also announced some updates to its services this month. They’ll be waiving all charge cancellation fees until August, enhancing cleaning services and accepting cashless payments only. You can find the full list of changes and the educational games on their website.