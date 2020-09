CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Amish man has pleaded guilty in Clearfield County court to sexually assaulting multiple girls.



Wallace Schmucker, 56, of Punxsutawney was charged by police in March of 2019. Police said he inappropriately touched six girls between 2004 and 2016 at his home in Bell Township.

His wife is currently serving a three-year probation for child endangerment charges. Schmucker faces charges of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors