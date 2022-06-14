(WTAJ) — The American Red Cross celebrated World Blood Donor Day.

It’s held each year on June 14 and serves as a reminder of the impact everyday people can make when they donate blood or platelets. The organization says anyone who donates in the month of June will be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland and other prizes.

Donors will also get a $5 eGift Card to a vendor of their choice. The Red Cross says there’s still a critical need for donations at this time.