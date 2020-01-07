JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations from the public.

In the Johnstown area, they only have enough blood on their shelves to supply hospitals for about three days.

District Manager of Donor Recruitment, Autumn Moore, says the decrease in blood donations around this time of the year isn’t uncommon.

“We had about 500 less mobile donation sites over the last few weeks because of the holiday season which brings a shortfall. Also the flu has been going out and another big reason we have a shortage right now is schools and colleges are out.”

She says that one person’s donation can go on to save three lives.

More information on how to donate and a location near you can be found on their website by clicking here.