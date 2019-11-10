American Legion celebrates Veteran’s Day and 51 years of service

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cresson American Legion celebrated Veterans Day and 51 years of service on Saturday with a dinner/dance. This was a great opportunity for locals to recognize a new mural created by the Sons of the American Legion.

The Cresson American Legion hosts events, raises money for local groups and helps those in need. Over the years they’ve continued to hold events for scout troops, kids and churches. They even take care of historical treasures from earlier times.

“Were a hub of the community, we serve the community in a big way. Our mission is two fold.We support military veterans and their families and we contribute to the community in which we live” says Scott Eberhart, Commander of the Legion.