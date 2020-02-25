AMED helping volunteer fire companies with training

BELLWOOD (WTAJ) — Volunteer fire fighters say knowing quick response tactics can help save a persons life. Blair County’s AMED team is making sure they get that training.”

Johanna Whiteford is a volunteer firefighter with Excelsior Fire Department. A couple of years ago, she found herself rushing to a four wheeler accident. Johanna says “there was a lot of blood there and so it was a shock wave but I knew with the adrenaline running through me .. how happy I was to help this person in need. That’s just what really stabilized everything for me.. just seeing that person in need and knowing I was doing something good to help.”

Her quick response training helped he save someones life. But, starting in 2018 that training, through the state was no longer available for free. Volunteer fire companies already struggle with funding and many can’t afford quick response service training.

Joe Whiteford, Captain of Excelsior Fire Dept. says “we can get there quicker than AMED sometimes because we’re right here based in the community.”

Captain Whiteford says his firefighters need the training and it can make the difference between life or death.”There is an ambulance in this community, but sometimes their busy on another call.”

Captain Whiteford, along with Blue Knob and United Volunteer Fire companies went to ‘AMED’ for help.

Gary Watters, Executive Director of Blair County AMED says they’ll provide the training, for free. Watters says “This is a way to get them back up and running because it was an essential service for those areas…they will be trained to our standards and be providing care with our equipment and our medical oversight.”

This gives firefighters first on scene the ability to give breathing treatments, aspirin or even use an AED.

Training starts March 1st.