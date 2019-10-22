Ambulance involved in crash at Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville Fire Department ambulance was damaged in a crash in Antioch Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Hobson Pike and Hamilton Church Road.

Officials at the crash scene told News 2 a Metro police cruiser and ambulance were responding to a crash when the ambulance was hit in the intersection.

The ambulance and two other vehicles were pushed into a culvert.

No major injuries were reported. The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 none of its personnel were injured in the crash.