AMBER ALERT: Police say 2-year-old was abducted by her father

(WTAJ) — State Police have issued an amber alert for the Vernon Township Police Department.

Police are searching for 2-year-old Dawyson Marie Wright. She was last seen in Meadville, Crawford County, Pa.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was reportedly abducted by her father, Travis Allen Wright, 27.

Wright is said to be driving a red 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z71 with plates ZKV 0618.

They report that the truck has a black hood.

If you have information or see either Dawyson or Wright, you’re asked to call 911.

