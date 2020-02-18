Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old

CONNELLSVILLE, FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Alert for Connellsville City Police Department, Fayette County.

The Connellsville City Police Department is searching for Damion Mickey, a white 15-year-old, 5’5″ tall, 120lbs, blue eyes, blonde hair, wearing an orange t-shirt, and red sweatshirt.

He was last seen on 02/18/20 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue in Connellsville City.

He was reported abducted by Kieth Bradshaw age 32, white male, 5’4″ tall, 160lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Bradshaw’s clothing description is unknown.

Bradshaw is reportedly driving a white in color 2018 Chevrolet Malibu four door sedan with PA Plate: KYB1942.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.