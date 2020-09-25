Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old abducted from Montgomery County

State Police out of Montgomery County have issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old Giselle Torres.

Giselle was reportedly last seen at 2:18 p.m. on Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park. She was reportedly abducted by 41-year-old Juan Torres.

Troopers report they are possibly in a white or black Dodge Charger.

Giselle is 4 feet tall and is believed to be wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

Juan Torres was seen wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 9-1-1.