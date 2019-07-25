Amazon steps in to real estate

(CNN) — Amazon has a new partner in the real estate business.

The online retailer is joining the real-estate brokerage company, Realogy Holdings, in a new program called TurnKey.

Realogy is behind several mega-brands like Coldwell Banker, Century-21 and Sotheby’s International Realty.

They say TurnKey will connect home buyers to agents in their area.

Here’s the kicker, once a buyer closes on a house amazon then promises to help them move in.

The retailer says it will give buyers up to five-thousand dollars in smart home devices and free services like unpacking help, cleaning, furniture assembly and smart home setup.

The TurnKey program is available in 15 major metro areas.

