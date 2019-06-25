Amazon extends Prime Day for 2019

(CNN) — If online shopping is the only way you can get stuff done, you’re in luck!

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day this year will be extended to two days.

It starts Monday, July 15th at 3 a.m. Eastern time, and will run for 48 hours.

This is the fifth-ever Prime Day, where you can find more than a million deals on the website.

The sales event draws loyal customers but also brings in new ones to its $119 annual-free-shipping program.



Amazon announced Tuesday that some products, like toshiba t-v’s, are already on sale.