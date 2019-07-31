Amazon center to bring 800-plus jobs to Pittsburgh area

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 6: The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Fire HD in 7 and 8.9-inch sizes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governor of Pennsylvania says Amazon plans to establish a warehouse and distribution facility in the Pittsburgh area that will bring more than 800 jobs to the region.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Amazon will open a non-sortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township near Pittsburgh International Airport and has committed to investing more than $30 million into the project.

Amazon says on its website that employees at non-sortable fulfillment centers pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

The company is getting $1.6 million in job creation tax credits from the state.

Pittsburgh was one of the finalists for a new Amazon headquarters that the company decided in 2018 to split between Long Island City in Queens, New York, and Arlington, Virginia.

