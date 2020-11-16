Altoona woman’s residence found infested with skunks, racoons

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old woman from Altoona is facing charges of child endangerment after police say she allowed her children to live in unsanitary conditions that included an infestation of fruit flies, racoons and skunks.

Jasmine M. Snyder was arrested on Nov. 14 and has been charged with both felony and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Police arrived at the residence on the 1600 block of 16th Street after receiving reports of young children living in deplorable conditions. When police arrived, they observed Snyder’s sister taking care of Snyder’s three children: a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 7-month-old.

Police said they observed the sister to be stressed and overwhelmed while having the children in her car. A witness told police that Snyder was in Harrisburg at the time and left her children in the care of her sister.

The witness also told police that Snyder frequently travels to different cities every weekend and has her sister or another person babysit the children, according to the report.

Police found the residence to be in deplorable and unsanitary conditions.

Snyder’s sister told police that she is frequently asked by Snyder to watch and take care of her children while she leaves the city and that the conditions of the residence are an on-going issue. She added that every time she comes to the residence it is in disarray and extremely unsanitary, according to police.

In the kitchen, police noticed a large garbage bag full of trash that contained old and rotting food, along with diapers that contained feces. The kitchen countertops were full of dirty dishes that contained moldy leftover food, according to the report.

Police also noticed an abundance of fruit flies in the kitchen. According to police, they found hundreds of dead and alive fruit flies covering a thin layer on all of the kitchen counters, along with fly traps hanging from the ceiling that were completely covered in dead flies.

Police said one of the officers opened a kitchen cabinet and become overwhelmed by a swarm of fruit flies, to the point where the officer had to remove himself from the kitchen. The back porch area of the residence had numerous old and full garbage bags, where a witness told police that there has been an infestation of skunks and raccoons.

Police also noted that the entire downstairs area of the residence was cluttered with various items on the floor which made it difficult to walk through the home, according to the report. Police continued their investigation into the second floor of the residence.

On the second floor, police discovered no bedding on either of the victim’s beds and a bathroom sink that had no running water and was full of mold. Police were informed that the residence also had a bedbug infestation, according to the report.

Police said a 60-day safety plan was put into place for the children and were immediately removed from the residence due to its conditions.