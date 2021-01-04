Altoona woman steals vehicle, kicks officer during arrest

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing multiple charges included aggravated assault, and receiving stolen property after police say she stole a vehicle and kicked an officer in the groin.

Valerie Fleck, 34, of Altoona, is accused of taking a truck from outside a home on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue when its owner walked inside his house after starting it to warm it up.

The owner came out and called 911 after seeing it was gone. According to the filed charges, he started walking around the area and found it parked on the 1300 block of 11th Street.

The owner confronted Fleck, who claimed it belonged to her mother as she started to get back into it. Chaos ensued when he demanded the key back and Fleck “became enraged and came at the victim” according to the report.

When police arrived at the scene, Fleck allegedly kicked an officer in the groin and resisted arrest. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.

