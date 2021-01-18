Altoona woman accused of stealing bank card, diamond ring

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo a man puts his Visa card on a stack of cards for a split check at a restaurant in New Orleans. Knowledge is power when it comes to finances. Still, most people don’t know exactly where their money goes. Tracking your spending for one month will help you identify habits and spot excess expenses, says Colin Walsh, CEO of Varo, an online bank. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is accused of stealing from a 78-year-old man who allowed her to stay at his apartment for two days in 2019.

Lindsey Bolin, 35, allegedly used the man’s bank card when he was sleeping to buy a $50 Sheetz gift card online and to put $15 on her boyfriend’s inmate account at Blair County Prison, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

Bolin stayed at the 78-year-old man’s Broad Avenue apartment from July 28 to July 30, 2019, and it was the morning she left that she allegedly used the bank card and also stole a $50 from the sleeping man’s pants pocket. Police said she also took a $500 diamond ring from the apartment.

When the man awoke, Bolin was gone and he first noticed the missing $50. Police pointed out that Bolin put the man’s bank card in his wallet, but that wasn’t where he typically kept it so when he saw it there, he knew it had been moved.

He tried using the card and found it was locked and when he contacted his bank, he was told of the suspicious purchases. The man also discovered the ring missing and told police Bolin was the only person who had been in his apartment.

Police checked with Sheetz and the suspected transaction was found along with security camera footage of the locations where the card was used. Police said still photos from the two Sheetz purchases made with the gift card bought with the man’s bank card depict Bolin.

When questioned, Bolin allegedly denied stealing the $50 bill and the ring and denied using the bank card to buy the Sheetz gift card. Bolin allegedly said she did use the bank card with the man’s permission so she could put the $15 on her inmate boyfriend’s account at the jail.

Bolin was arraigned Monday morning by Magisterial District Judge Matt Dunio, who set bail at $25,000 cash. Bolin is charged with two felony counts of identity theft and misdemeanor theft-related charges.

Bolin was also arraigned on an outstanding Tyrone police felony drug warrant and bail in that case was set at $40,000 cash.

Bolin remains in jail with preliminary hearings scheduled for January 26 in Tyrone and January 27 in Altoona.