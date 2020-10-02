Altoona vs Hollidaysburg football game announces limits on stadium guests

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to the recent court ruling to reinstate Governor Wolf’s pandemic restrictions on outside gatherings as well as spectators at sporting events, the Altoona vs. Hollidaysburg high school football game scheduled for Friday, October 2 will be limited to no more than 250 people inside the stadium.

The Altoona Area School District announced that Atoona fan pre-sale tickets will be refunded at a date to be announced. Fans must have a ticket to exchange for a refund.

Fans can watch the game on livestream onstead, on MLTV Live (YouTube), Public Access Channel 14, (FOX8tv.com, Abc23.com), or listen on 94.7 FM.

The pregame will start at 6:40 p.m.