Altoona traffic stop turns into drug, gun arrest

LOGAN TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Hollidaysburg made a routine traffic stop on May 14, 2019, that resulted in a DUI and firearm arrest.

John Hollingsworth, 23, and Trey Taylor, 26, were pulled over when the trooper smelled marijuana. It was determined that Taylor, who was driving, was under the influence. He was placed under arrest for DUI and possession of drugs.

After searching the car, a handgun and other drugs were found and Hollingsworth admitted the gun was his. He was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug possession.