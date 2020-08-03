Altoona Sunday Cruise-In’s

BLAIR COUNTY, ALTOONA, PA. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Antique Auto Club may have had to cancel its annual Altoona Cruise-In, but vintage cars are still hot this summer. Car enthusiasts say if you haven’t been to the Sunday Cruise-in, you’re missing out.

For 45 years the Blair County Antique Auto Club has been showing off their classic cars… but the cancellation of their big event hasn’t stopped them.

Blair County Antique Auto Club Director, Craig Wills says “you might’ve worked all winter long restoring your car and summertime is finally here. You get a chance to drive it and show it off.”

Car enthusiasts say these cars are history and they want to tell you all about it.

Vintage Car Owner, Robert Kuntz says “its nice to come out and have people ask you questions.. history of the car and so on” and 15 car owner Ken Wills says “if you find an old car person that won’t talk to you, there’s something wrong *laughs*”

The Cruise-In will continue every Sunday night until October. It’ll be in Altoona’s Morningside Plaza from 6 p.m. until dusk.