Altoona students take top prize in Inventionland Contest for second year

Courtesy: Inventionland Institute

Altoona Area High School students, Maggie Park, and Cameron Detterbeck have earned top honors at the 2019 Inventionland Institute Regional Invention contest for their invention of the Drip Grip, a silicon muffin tin cover that catches dripping batter.

The competition was hosted by Inventionland Institute at their main headquarters in Pittsburgh.

The event was designed to allow teams of students from Pennsylvania, Ohio and various other states to pitch their own inventions to a group of judges ranging from business owners to county officials. The students are evaluated on their product, research and presentation skills.

Park and Detterbeck were awarded the top title of Gold for the second straight year.

Our competition is a great opportunity to highlight how students continue to excel while using our courseware, and engage with the community at large. We want them to be prepared for life, not just tests,” -Nathan Field: Executive Director of Inventionland Institute

Inventionland is an 18-month course where students design and develop mock products that could be marketed to businesses or manufacturers. The program takes students through a nine-step process from idea to a marketable product where they will pitch to a panel of judges while competing against the peers for the top title.