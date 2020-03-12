Altoona senior wins over investment panel with business idea

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — 18 year old Marcus Osmolinski won over a panel of local investors on Tuesday at the Young Entrepreneurs Academy’S business competition. He’s been working on his business idea “Mark’s Tech Solutions” for over a year. The Blair County community leaders then gave the Altoona High 12 grader $3,000 to develop his brand.

Mark Osmolinski has been a computer wiz almost all of his life. He specializes in transforming dysfunctional laptops and computers into faster devices with new hardware.

He says started with friends and family.

Mark says “they knew I did technology and liked technology so I would go ahead and help them with whatever they needed and whatever I could do at that time.”

Now he’s helping community members and offering low prices.

He’s been working with the Blair County Chamber of Commerce in their Young Entrepreneurs Academy or YEA to make his hobby a into business.

President/CEO of Blair County Chamber of Commerce Joe Hurd says “we have number that have been very successful and Marcus’ is one I think that people will latch on to because it saves them money on something that they need day to day.”

Each student in YEA gets a mentor,an area business professional, to teach them basic skills of business development.

Marcus says even though this has been his passion for years, the program has helped him take it to the next level.

“I’ve been very successful and I feel like without them all that I’ve done, wouldn’t be possible” says Mark.

Mark will be heading to Rochester, New York to represent Blair County in the National Young Entrepreneurs Academy investor panel.

The Blair County Chamber of Commerce is enrolling now for their next generation of young entrepreneurs from grades 6 to 12.