Altoona residents encouraged to move vehicles from emergency snow routes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —In preparation for Wednesday’s winter storm, Altoona residents can begin to remove their vehicles from snow emergency routes.

As of Tuesday evening, a snow emergency has not been declared in Altoona. However, city residents can help snow plows by starting to move their vehicles this evening and Wednesday morning.

Residents and businesses are asked to not pile snow at intersections or on roads. They also should not pile snow on areas that may obstruct the view of motorists trying to enter onto roadways.

Residents are also asked to shovel around fire hydrants in the event of an emergency.

