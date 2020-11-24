Altoona Public Library switches to appointment only

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Public Library will switch to appointment only availability starting on Nov. 30.

The library will be offering curbside pickup for books. Materials can be requested by calling 946-0417 EXT. 125 or by sending an email to requests@altoonalibrary.org.

If you are requesting materials via email, you should list the following: first and last name, phone number, library card number and as much information about your selections as possible.

Modified business hours are listed below:

  • MONDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • TUESDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • WEDNESDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • THURSDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • FRIDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • SATURDAY – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

More contactless services from the library are listed on their website.

MORE FROM WTAJ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss