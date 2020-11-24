Altoona Public Library switches to appointment only

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Public Library will switch to appointment only availability starting on Nov. 30.

The library will be offering curbside pickup for books. Materials can be requested by calling 946-0417 EXT. 125 or by sending an email to requests@altoonalibrary.org.

If you are requesting materials via email, you should list the following: first and last name, phone number, library card number and as much information about your selections as possible.

Modified business hours are listed below:

MONDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

TUESDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

THURSDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

FRIDAY – 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SATURDAY – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

More contactless services from the library are listed on their website.

MORE FROM WTAJ