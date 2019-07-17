UPDATE: Altoona police searching for stolen Jeep Cherokee

Updated 1:58 p.m. — Altoona Police report that the vehicle was recovered in Connellsville, PA by the Connellsville Police Department who currently have a suspect in custody. Another suspect fled on foot.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle which occurred sometime overnight between July 16 and July 17, 2019.

It’s a 2014 burgundy-red Jeep Cherokee with plate: KKX-7070. The car was stolen from 223 Aldrich Avenue in the City of Altoona.

Anyone with any information, you’re asked to call 911 or APD at 814-949-2489