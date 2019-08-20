Altoona Police Search for Assault Suspect

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department says this happened at the Salvation Army on 200 7th Ave. this past Saturday.

This newly released surveillance video shows a man in a black shirt come through the door. He seems to be listening to some heated words from the man in the white tank top. The man in the tank top gets closer and then strikes him in the face and heads out the door.

Police say the confrontation continued outside where the man in the tank top took a box cutter out of his pocket and cut the victim on his right arm and above his left eye.

They say that he took off in a white 4 door dodge ram. The suspect has a visible scar in the center of his chest.

The Altoona Police Department is asking that if you have any information on the man in the tank top to please give them a call.